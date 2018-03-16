Good morning commuters!

I drive to work at 4 a.m.

It's usually quiet, but this morning Ottawa was a ghost town.

I saw two vehicles between Bells Corners and Centretown — just two.

This makes me suspect this morning's commute will be the quietest of the week.

It's a Friday, it's March break and tomorrow is a day of celebration for many.

The only thing I can think of which might offset this is the fact that it's suddenly really cold.

More manhole work on O'Connor

The strike at Carleton continues and so does construction on Elgin Street.

Traffic on Elgin Street, from McLeod to Waverley streets, is reduced to one lane in each direction until early May.

Gloucester Street is reduced to one lane of traffic at its intersection with O'Connor Street to accommodate a Hydro Ottawa project to rebuild a manhole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

This lane reduction is in place at all times until the end of March.

Additionally, a portion of one lane is closed on O'Connor Street during off-peak periods only for the duration of the work.

The work is also impacting the eastern crosswalk and the bike lanes. Detours for pedestrians are signed and flag people are directing bike traffic.

It was Bell manhole work on that stretch of road that recently closed O'Connor for several weeks.

Have a great day!

Live blog

