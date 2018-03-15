Good morning commuters!

OK, enough with the snow.

After all, today is the day Quebec drivers can legally take their winter tires off.

It will be slippery this morning, because it's much cooler than yesterday afternoon when it was so wet out there.

Watch those corners.

It looks like we're in for a run of snow-free days after this.

Again, the strike continues at Carleton University, affecting flow to and from campus along with people passing pickets on Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive.

