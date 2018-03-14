Good morning commuters!
It took a while, but all that snow finally accumulated.
Report from the Outside: everything in Centretown is snow covered. It just depends if it’s a dusting on what’s been cleared or if it’s a thicker covering on what hasn’t. Looks pretty, though. #otttraffic #ottwalk pic.twitter.com/XRfiJTIEix—
@amkfoote
Expect a challenging commute, even though volume is way down because of Ontario's March break.
It's still lightly snowing as well, so visibility will be as much of an issue as the slippery conditions.
We're going to get a bit more snow today. It's going to be sloppy.
Lousy Smarch weather.
Meantime, the strike continues at Carleton University, affecting flow to and from campus along with people passing pickets on Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive.
