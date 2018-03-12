Good morning commuters!

Well, some good and bad news.

The good is it's March Break for most people in Ottawa, so that means fewer buses, less traffic and less congestion.

Many people are not even in town for a week.

The bad news is that major project to gussy up Elgin Street is underway.

They’re setting up for the start of construction on Elgin Street at Waverley. 1st of many phases: https://t.co/0uDx6RD7uf #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/ontBBXarCN — @amkfoote

It will be down to one lane from McLeod to Waverley streets until early May.

You can't park along those three blocks.

There will be no parking on Frank Street so it can be converted to a two-way street between Jack Purcell Lane and Metcalfe Street.

The west side of the intersection of Elgin Street with Frank Street will be closed, while the intersection of Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue will be down to one lane in each direction as well.

Some bus stops will be moved on Elgin Street and there could be occasional bus delays.

In Barrhaven, Mountshannon Drive is closed between Daventry Crescent and Sutcliffe Terrace until the end of the week.

And, there's going to be a few more centimetres of snow over the next couple of days.

Have a great day — try not to think of your beach-destination friends.

