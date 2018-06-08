Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 8

Good morning commuters!

It's Friday, so I expect this to be the easiest trip to work this week.

There's no new construction, but be on the lookout for volunteers removing elections signs.

There will be one of those Big Bike charity events (for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada) in Centretown today.

Expect rolling lane reductions on Lyon, Wellington, Elgin and Kent streets and Laurier Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Have a great day!

