Good morning commuters!

Happy Election Day.

Andrew Foote is in for Doug.

It looks like underground work to patch the broken watermain on O'Connor Street at Nepean Street is done and all that's left to do is pave the roadway back over.

The city said yesterday it hoped to get O'Connor reopen from Gloucester to Lisgar streets around noon.

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Ottawa to start the day, so look out for motorcades downtown and on the way to the airport.

There might be some rolling street closures at the tail end of the morning commute, Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting on the Hill at 8:45 a.m. or so.

Here's what we know about their schedule today from the PMO website.

The Orlé​ans Craft Beer Festival runs from today through Saturday, closing Centrum Boulevard near the Shenkman Arts Centre starting at 8 a.m.

Have a great day!

