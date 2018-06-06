Good morning commuters!

No new construction today, but expect part of O'Connor Street to be closed for one (probably both) commutes today.

It's closed from Gloucester to Lisgar streets due to yesterday morning's broken watermain.

Nepean Street is also closed at O'Connor.

The good news, I suppose, is cyclists and pedestrians aren't affected.

Yesterday the city said it expected repairs would be complete by late today.

Have a great day!

Live blog

