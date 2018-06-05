Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 5
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
A watermain break has closed a section of O'Connor Street in Centretown, from Gloucester to Lisgar streets.
WATERMAIN BREAK: O'Connor at Gloucester. O'Connor closed from Gloucester to Lisgar. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/w7coxsH6JV">pic.twitter.com/w7coxsH6JV</a>—@cbcotttraffic
Crews got the cones out yesterday along Carling Avenue between Richmond Road and Bayshore Drive yesterday.
Expect the big, month-long paving project to begin very soon there.
Other than a few Big Bike events in Stittsville and the west end today, there aren't really any new planned tie-ups.
There may be some sections of the Parliament Hill riverfront multi-use pathway in bad shape after yesterday's rain.
I've seen a few photos of washouts. Be careful there.
Speaking of water damage … have a look at this puddle on Gladstone Avenue from yesterday.
