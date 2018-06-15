Good morning commuters!

It's a busy weekend of road closures with all the festivals happening.

It starts this afternoon at 1 p.m. with Glowfair.

Bank Street will be closed between Slater Street and James Street, and Lewis Street will be closed between Derby Place and Bank Street until Monday at 6 a.m.

Intersections will remain open to allow traffic through the area using cross streets.

Little Italy street fair

The Italian Week Festival also starts today, with road closures beginning around 4 p.m.

Preston Street will be closed until 1 a.m. between Carling Avenue and Anderson Street, Gladstone Avenue will be closed between Rochester Street and Loretta Avenue and Beech Street will be closed between Champagne Avenue and Railway Street.

On Saturday, Preston will be closed from Poplar Street to Carling, Beech Street will be closed from Railway to Preston. Gladstone will be closed from Rochester to Loretta.

The Italian car parade happens Saturday as well, meaning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Norman Street will be closed east of Preston.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Preston will also be closed between Somerset and Beech streets.

The Ferrari Demo Zone can be found from noon to 5 p.m., forcing the closure of Carling from Champagne to Booth Street.

From 7 a.m. to 5 pm Sunday, Rochester will be closed between Aberdeen Street and Carling for the Preston Street Criterium.

Norfolk Avenue will be closed between Adeline Street and Carling. Aberdeen, Beech, Norman, Pamilla and Adeline streets will be closed between Preston and Rochester.

The festival has drawn up a map.

But wait, there's more!

There will be rolling road closures on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. for the Carivibe parade.

It starts on Wellington Street at Kent Street and travels along Wellington, Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue, finishing at City Hall.



Meantime, one less celebratory note: the off-ramp for traffic travelling east on Highway 417 and exiting at Carling will be closed for a month beginning Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, I was informed that the Ministry of Transportation intends to close Highway 417 (The Queensway) eastbound off-ramp at Carling Ave & Kirkwood, effective Monday June 18. This closure is intended to last 4 weeks as part of the 417 widening project. <a href="https://t.co/oig0FSDCTn">pic.twitter.com/oig0FSDCTn</a> —@RiverWardRiley



Have a great weekend!

