Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 15

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 15

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Ferraris will take over Little Italy on Saturday for the Italian Week Festival, one of many events happening this weekend. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's a busy weekend of road closures with all the festivals happening.

It starts this afternoon at 1 p.m. with Glowfair.

Bank Street will be closed between Slater Street and James Street, and Lewis Street will be closed between Derby Place and Bank Street until Monday at 6 a.m. 

Intersections will remain open to allow traffic through the area using cross streets.

Little Italy street fair

The Italian Week Festival also starts today, with road closures beginning around 4 p.m.

Preston Street will be closed until 1 a.m. between Carling Avenue and Anderson Street, Gladstone Avenue will be closed between Rochester Street and Loretta Avenue and Beech Street will be closed between Champagne Avenue and Railway Street.

On Saturday, Preston will be closed from Poplar Street to Carling, Beech Street will be closed from Railway to Preston. Gladstone will be closed from Rochester to Loretta.

The Italian car parade happens Saturday as well, meaning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Norman Street will be closed east of Preston.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Preston will also be closed between Somerset and Beech streets.

The Ferrari Demo Zone can be found from noon to 5 p.m., forcing the closure of Carling from Champagne to Booth Street.

From 7 a.m. to 5 pm Sunday, Rochester will be closed between Aberdeen Street and Carling for the Preston Street Criterium.

Norfolk Avenue will be closed between Adeline Street and Carling. Aberdeen, Beech, Norman, Pamilla and Adeline streets will be closed between Preston and Rochester.

The festival has drawn up a map.

But wait, there's more!

There will be rolling road closures on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. for the Carivibe parade.

It starts on Wellington Street at Kent Street and travels along Wellington, Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue, finishing at City Hall.

Meantime, one less celebratory note: the off-ramp for traffic travelling east on Highway 417 and exiting at Carling will be closed for a month beginning Monday.



Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us