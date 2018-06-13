Good morning commuters!

Well, there was yet another crash on Highway 401 in the Prescott area again.

It forced the closure of a westbound section near Highway 416. As of 7 a.m., it was still closed.

Crews will be installing overhead wires tonight on Innes Road, which will force closures for five minutes at at time from 7 to 10 p.m. between Cyrville Road and Highway 417.

Hydro Ottawa says nearly 3,500 customers don't have power in the Sandy Hill area and estimate it will be back by 11 a.m.

You'll have to treat affected intersections as all-way stops.

Return to biking

I got an email from Carl, who recently decided to start biking to work again after a few years and hasn't had a great experience so far.

He writes:

"I am amazed at how much harder it is. I ride along Innes Road and industrial Avenue from Chapel Hill in Orléans to downtown.

I have two concerns:

1) The bike lanes were changed in a number of areas (sometimes to those elevated sections flush with sidewalks) and sometimes they just disappear now. Very dangerous, in my opinion. I really fail to see how that is better. I feel far less safe than I did over the previous 10 years I commuted.

2) The existing bike lanes are not cleaned after the winter. Many sections (Innes from Orléans Boulevard west is full of rocks and debris, also on Innes from Blair Road to the 417. It's like the sweeper trucks forgot all about these areas! I have to ride at the edge of the bike lanes, defeating the purpose."



