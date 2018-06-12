Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 12

Good morning commuters!

It's supposed to be a warm and humid one today, so make sure you dress for it.

That goes for folks taking part in a morning walk/run as part of Public Service Week from 9 to 10 a.m. The walk shouldn't have much effect on traffic, as it will be mostly on the sidewalks along Lyon and Wellington streets.

Roadwork continues on Fisher Avenue — where there were lane realignments yesterday, as well as on the Vanier Parkway between Montreal Road and Beechwood Avenue.

Resurfacing will likely pick up the pace soon on Carling Avenue in the Michele Heights area.

Have a great day!

