The summer construction season really hits its stride today.

This is the day a major project gets underway north of Vanier.

From today until next week, there will be lane reductions on the Vanier Parkway between Montreal Road and Beechwood Avenue for resurfacing.

Add this to existing projects on Carling Avenue west of Pinecrest Road, on Boulevard St-Joseph in Orléans as well as on Walkley Road near Riverside Drive.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.