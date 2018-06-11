Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 11
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
The summer construction season really hits its stride today.
This is the day a major project gets underway north of Vanier.
From today until next week, there will be lane reductions on the Vanier Parkway between Montreal Road and Beechwood Avenue for resurfacing.
Add this to existing projects on Carling Avenue west of Pinecrest Road, on Boulevard St-Joseph in Orléans as well as on Walkley Road near Riverside Drive.
