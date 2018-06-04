Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 4
Good morning, commuters!
I have bad news on top of bad news. We all know it's Monday, but what's worse is it's been raining. So, I expect your commute will be a miserably slow one. Get more than just your running lights on, leave extra space and leave early.
Once you're out there, I'd say there's more than a good chance you'll encounter some new construction.
Take, for example a major paving project causing lane reductions on Walkley Road between Riverside Drive and Wexford Way, and between Avoncourt Way and Bank Street, until July 20.
There's more... Another major, month-long paving project will force lane reductions on Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Richmond Road starting today.
And, Byron Avenue is closed between Claredon and Harmer avenues until Friday.
Good luck!
