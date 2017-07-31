Good morning, commuters!

No monstrous dragons and spiders to work around today and it's the second week of Quebec's two-week construction holiday. And, a long weekend is ahead. All this to say, I expect this weeks traffic to be the lightest of the year, and getting better and better as the week goes on.

There's no new construction to warn you about and the resurfacing of Prince of Wales between Barrhaven and Hunt Club is supposed to wrap up before tomorrow.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.