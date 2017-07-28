Good morning commuters!

It's all about La Machine today. Of all days in the four-day event, this is the one which will impact your commute the most.

Here are the street closures, which begin at 8 a.m.

Your best bet if you work in the affected areas, is to bike and walk after using transit or your vehicle to get into the city. You're advised to not rely on parking lot and street parking downtown, as it will be a rare find or off limits.

Have fun!

Morning

Guigues Street closed between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue.

Laurier Avenue between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Gloucester Street.

Queen Street between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.

Wellington Street between O'Connor Street and Sussex Drive.

Mackenzie Avenue between Murray Street and Wellington Street.

Sussex Drive between York Street and Daly Avenue.

George Street between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

William Street between York Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square between York Street and George Street.

York Street between Cumberland Street and Sussex Drive.

Clarence Street between Cumberland Street and Sussex Drive.

Dalhousie Street between Murray Street and George Street.

Murray Street between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

Parent Avenue between Guigues Street and Clarence Street.

St. Patrick Street between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

Sussex Drive between Bruyere Street and St. Patrick Street.

Afternoon

Guigues Street closed between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue (until 2:30 p.m.).

Colonel By Drive between Wellington Street and Main Street.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Sussex Drive between Bruyere Street and Wellington Street.

Murray Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

St. Patrick Street between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue.

Parent Avenue between St. Patrick Street and Clarence Street.

Clarence Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square between Clarence Street and George Street.

York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

George Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Wellington Street between O'Connor Street and Sussex Drive.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Gloucester Street.

Queen Street between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue.

Evening

Colonel By Drive between Wellington Street and Main Street.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Laurier Avenue W between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue W.

Nicholas Street between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue W.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Laurier Avenue W.

Wellington Street between O'Connor Street and Dalhousie Street.

Sussex Drive between George Street and Wellington Street.

York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

George Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square between Clarence Street and George Street.

Clarence Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Dalhousie Street between Murray Street and George Street.

Parent Avenue between Murray Street and Clarence Street.

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.