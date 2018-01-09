Good morning commuters!
It's a totally different one than yesterday. It's 0 C out there, slushy, still a bit snowy on back streets, but way more manageable than Monday.
Manageable yes, but definitely wet, so visibility on the highways might not be great.
I'm curious how you feel about something. Yesterday, Ottawa police Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted this:
"On the way in this morning I saw a driver that had a Death Grip on the steering wheel and was so focused on the road ahead, didn't know what else was going on around them. Pleeease......if you are a nervous driver in this weather, please don't drive."
Do you agree or disagree? I'm not sure I totally agree. I think other drivers should be considerate and mindful that not everyone is as confident or, in many cases, over-confident as they are. If you see someone who appears to be struggling, consider giving them a bit of space until you can get around them.
That said, if people are unable to be in control of their vehicle in the conditions, they really put themselves and others at risk by venturing out. There are many courses people can take to improve their driving ability and confidence.
What do you think?
Share your thoughts on any commuter issue to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
