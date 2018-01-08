Good morning commuters!
If you've headed to work in light traffic over the past week, you're going to hate today.
Matter of fact, most of you will hate today.
Not only will it be busy with everyone back from vacation and kids back to school, but it snowed like the devil overnight.
Some routes are still in the process of being cleared. I expect your commute will be mostly snow-covered.
There are some bus cancellations to keep in mind as well. Buses are cancelled for students of both the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and Upper Canada District School Board. The schools remain open, however.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines.
