Good morning commuters!

If you've headed to work in light traffic over the past week, you're going to hate today.

Matter of fact, most of you will hate today.

Not only will it be busy with everyone back from vacation and kids back to school, but it snowed like the devil overnight.

Some routes are still in the process of being cleared. I expect your commute will be mostly snow-covered.

There are some bus cancellations to keep in mind as well. Buses are cancelled for students of both the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and Upper Canada District School Board. The schools remain open, however.

Have a great day!