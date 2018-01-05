Good morning commuters!
Actually, no, It's not.
Insanely cold is what it is. Windy, too. There's garbage and recycling getting blown all over the place, and slippery conditions as well.
Let's not forget, when it's this cold road salt is pretty much useless. Keep a wary eye out for patches of black ice.
Luckily, I expect this morning's commute to be extraordinarily light with kids still off school and many folks on vacation.
One good thing, though, on this chilly morning. The Rideau Canal is open for skating. Well, part of it.
If you're going to brave the temperatures and go for a glide, consider bringing a St. Bernard — one of the ones carrying a barrel of brandy.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
