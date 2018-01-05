Good morning commuters!

Actually, no, It's not.

Insanely cold is what it is. Windy, too. There's garbage and recycling getting blown all over the place, and slippery conditions as well.

Let's not forget, when it's this cold road salt is pretty much useless. Keep a wary eye out for patches of black ice.

Luckily, I expect this morning's commute to be extraordinarily light with kids still off school and many folks on vacation.

One good thing, though, on this chilly morning. The Rideau Canal is open for skating. Well, part of it.

If you're going to brave the temperatures and go for a glide, consider bringing a St. Bernard — one of the ones carrying a barrel of brandy.