Good morning commuters!

It's Thursday of a short week, but it feels like Friday. It shouldn't, but I don't what day it is anymore.

From the sounds of various weather forecasts, much of the eastern part of this continent will be getting some pretty hideous weather.

Here in Ottawa, the recently departed cold snap returns for a few days, starting tonight.

That means a return to black ice and slippery conditions — but wait until you get a load of the images which will be coming from the east coast by tomorrow morning.

They're calling it a "weather bomb." It would be far worse, from a traffic perspective, if it happened next week. So, let's appreciate the small miracles.

Here in Ottawa, crews seem to be struggling with a series of broken water mains on Richmond Road, mostly westbound, between Westboro and Woodroffe. There are lane reductions there again this morning.

Have a great day!