Good morning commuters.

Finally, an added bonus to getting up at 4 a.m.

The "super blue blood moon" was pretty incredible lighting up the shiny, snowy Greenbelt meadow outside my bedroom window.

The only movement was the shadow of my wood stove smoke rising into the cold west-end skies.

Meanwhile, wow. Was yesterday afternoon's commute ever a horror show.

A broken watermain forced the closure of northbound Vanier Parkway at Queen Mary Street.

Next door, northbound St. Laurent Boulevard was closed at Donald Street due to a fatal collision north of McArthur Avenue.

Downtown, it was all about serious OC Transpo delays likely related to the closure of O'Connor Street.

But it should be noted there's been roadwork on Bank Street at Cooper Street and along Lyon Street from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street.

And it's still January.

At least there's a moon.

Have a great day!

