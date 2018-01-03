Good morning, commuters!

It's going to be a much sloppier trip to work this morning than yesterday, as things have really warmed up compared to the past week or so.

Yesterday, the 417 was very slippery because it was too cold for road salt to be effective. That's no longer the case and, as a side effect, make sure you have heaps of washer fluid.

The OPP sent out a pretty shocking news release yesterday concerning a 22-year-old Ajax man they nabbed speeding on the 401 near Brockville.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, they stopped him driving eastbound allegedly going 104 kilometres over the speed limit — that's 204 km/h.

Drive carefully out there and have a great day!