OK, so things are happening.

The snow is about to start, or perhaps it already has by the time your reading this.

I expect some government workers may be given an early exit this afternoon, so be prepared for the rush home to begin earlier than usual.

There will be snow starting at around 3 p.m., followed by snow and ice pellets, followed by more snow.

By 8 or 9 p.m. it will turn to freezing rain.

The bad news is that rain could last into the morning, meaning I'm prepared to say there's a pretty decent chance school buses get cancelled tomorrow.

Meantime, those planned closures on O'Connor started today. These will definitely affect your commute home if you head to the 417 from the downtown core.

O'Connor Street is closed to motorists between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street until March 2.

The closure is required to allow Bell to reconstruct utility holes on the west side of O'Connor at the intersections of Gloucester, Nepean, Lisgar and Cooper streets.

There are signed detours in place to direct you around the closure via Laurier Avenue, Elgin Street, and Somerset West to O'Connor. The cycling lanes will remain open.

Cyclists and pedestrians will have access throughout the closure. However, there will be intermittent closures of the sidewalk on the west side of the road.

In terms of the cross streets, access has been maintained on Gloucester and Lisgar, crossing O'Connor.

There is no access across O'Connor at Nepean and Cooper. Both of these roads have been converted from one-way roadways to two-way roadways in order to accommodate local access.