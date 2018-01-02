Good morning commuters!

This is the day the hated polar vortex is supposed to end. And good riddance: I have only one cord of firewood left.

There was a great deal of snow clearing in Ottawa overnight, so watch out for snow piled on the roads where it happened — along Richmond Road, for example.

Seems to have been work done all the way from Lincoln Fields to Chinatown. And that stretch needed it — things were getting narrow along Wellington Street West in Hintonburg.

Traffic should still be light today because most if not all kids are still on Christmas break. It will, however, be busier than last week.

Have a great day!

Live blog

