Good afternoon commuters!

I expect today's commute could be a decent one, although there's a small chance of freezing rain later in the afternoon.

A crane is being set up on Gloucester Street between Metcalfe and Elgin streets, which closes it during the day today, tomorrow and Sunday.

There's another crane going up on Queen Street between Kent and Bank streets, which is closed Saturday only.

I'm going to remind you again today about significant work starting on O'Connor Street first thing next week, which will be a major issue in the afternoon for folks who use it to get out of the downtown core toward Highway 417.