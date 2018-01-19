Good afternoon commuters!

It's rather warm for mid-January and there's rain in the forecast.

I expect today's commute could be a decent one, although there's a small chance of freezing rain later in the afternoon.

A crane is being set up on Gloucester Street between Metcalfe and Elgin streets, which closes it during the day today, tomorrow and Sunday.

There's another crane going up on Queen Street between Kent and Bank streets, which is closed Saturday only.

I'm going to remind you again today about significant work starting on O'Connor Street first thing next week, which will be a major issue in the afternoon for folks who use it to get out of the downtown core toward Highway 417.

O'Connor Street will be closed to motorists between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street from Monday until March 2.

Cyclists and pedestrians will have access throughout the closure.

In terms of the cross streets, access will be maintained on Gloucester and Lisgar, which will turn into two-way streets so people can cross O'Connor Street. 

There will be no access across O'Connor Street at Nepean and Cooper streets.

Have a great day!

