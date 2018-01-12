Good morning commuters!

I began my day frustrated.

Driving into work from the west end on Richmond Road, I spotted a police cruiser blocking the ramp for Bayshore Drive and Woodridge Crescent next to the mall.

I texted our news anchor Elyse to let her know.

What was sitting there on the road?

Yet another flipped car. There seems to be at least one a day, many of them on 40 km/h residential streets.

Just slow down.

If someone handed me a set of keys and said take this car to Woodridge and flip it, I'm not sure I could — and I've been in a smash-up derby.

Slow down. If you want the thrill of speed, go play Mario Kart.