Good morning commuters!
Watch your step. Depending on where you live, it could be quite treacherous leaving home this morning thanks to the freezing rain.
The good news is, the major routes seem to be well-treated and it's 3 C already in much of the city.
However, there are widespread bus cancellations right across the region — basically everywhere but Renfrew County.
Schools remain open, so expect slow downs around schools because of wicked parents dropping off their kids.
Have a good day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
