Watch your step. Depending on where you live, it could be quite treacherous leaving home this morning thanks to the freezing rain.

The good news is, the major routes seem to be well-treated and it's 3 C already in much of the city.

However, there are widespread bus cancellations right across the region — basically everywhere but Renfrew County.

Schools remain open, so expect slow downs around schools because of wicked parents dropping off their kids.

