Good morning commuters!

A fairly straight-forward commute today. Colder, but not brutal. Not so wet, at least not this morning.

Yesterday I asked for your thoughts about a recent Ottawa police officer tweet. The tweet asked nervous drivers to avoid driving in bad weather.I got some responses.

Linda says, "I have lived in Ottawa for more than 30 years and my opinion is everyone should drive an all-wheel drive with four winter tires on during winter in this city even though it is not required by law.

"People feel unsafe driving on slippery roads because their vehicles are not properly equipped for the weather. I used to drive a front-wheel drive minivan and now I drive a all-wheel drive SUV and winter driving is a lot more enjoyable!

"If everyone has properly equipped vehicle, traffic will go a lot smoother."

I'm with Linda.

Rita says, "Some people really should not drive in stormy weather if they are not confident.

That said, EVERYONE should be cautious in snow, and not trying to get somewhere at 100 km/h when most others are driving 50 km/h or less.

"I do recall one incident from about four or five years ago, where I was driving to the Cumberland Ferry after work. It was a nasty drive, but a consistent 50 km/h even in the blowing snow.

"When I got to the ferry, there was someone who seemed to have a new car with no snow tires who also (after getting on the ferry and getting to the Quebec side) did not know how to put the car in gear and therefore blocked people getting off the ferry on the Quebec side.

"I ended up stuck behind this person, who then proceeded to drive down the CENTRE of the road at 30 km/h, not pulling into the ferry office parking lot to let people go by.

"This was a person who I was cursing out in my head, and who I did flip off when I finally got by, and who I thought should NOT have been driving that day."

I was with Rita until she flipped someone off.

Finally, I have a note from Catherine who had a miserable experience walking in Ottawa yesterday while it was so slushy and warm.

"A friendly reminder might be needed to drivers now that we've got slushy streets, and rain is on the forecast this week.

"Don't drive so close to sidewalks!

"My mother and I were out walking with my babe in his stroller and got drenched from head to toe in the most disgusting, cold slush from a car who decided to drive into the slush rather than around it."

If you have a commuter experience to vent about, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!