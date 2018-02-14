Good morning commuters and happy Valentine's Day!

If it weren't for collisions, this week's commutes would be excellent.

But as I write this at 5:45 a.m., I'm already being sent messages from drivers about others going 140 to 150 km/h on Highway 417.

Yesterday, police seized and towed a car whose driver was caught going 147 km/h on Limebank Road, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

I guess people really want to be immortalized with one of those roadside crosses.



Have a great day.

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.