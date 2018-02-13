Good morning commuters!

There's been a great deal of overnight snow removal, so expect some of the secondary routes like Somerset Street West from Chinatown to Bank Street to be a little slippery this morning.

And there's a curious lane reduction on the eastbound Highway 417 around Woodroffe Avenue which I hope clears before the morning rush.

417 eastbound very backed up around Woodroofe as it's down to 1 lane for construction. — @FuryFanatic

Oh, and it's much colder this morning too.

Have a great day!

