Good morning commuters!

You'll find things nicely glazed this morning after a few hours of freezing rain late yesterday afternoon and early yesterday evening.

Some places are very slushy, others are wet and some are downright glare ice.

(Glare ice: noun. "Ice that has a smooth slippery glassy surface.")

Expect a challenging commute with limited visibility on the highways due to all the salty spray.

Take five minutes to make sure your vehicle is cleaned off.

Have a great day!

