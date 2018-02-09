Good morning commuters!

I'm not how long it will stay closed, but a section of Franktown Road is closed west from Dwyer Hill Road this morning while police investigate an overnight rollover that claimed the life of a man in his 20s.

Otherwise, I expect this to be a decent day on the roads and pathways.

It's Friday and there's no snow in the forecast for this morning.

This afternoon may be a different story, especially if you're driving around Kingston or Napanee.

Don't forget about Winterlude-related weekend road closures, mostly on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.