Good morning commuters!

I'm not sure of the final tally for collisions in Ottawa yesterday, but I'm guessing it's around 100. It was 77 by mid-afternoon.

Linda emailed me with a theory that road treatments might be a contributing factor to all the rollovers we've been seeing in recent months:

"I don't know if others notice that our roads have not been salted as much as before.

In the recent years, I think the City of Ottawa decided to use less salt for environmental reasons. It may take a while for people to adjust their driving habits."



I'm not sure this is true, but I know road salt is useless when it's -18C or so.

Then there was this tweak in the city's salting strategy two years ago.



A reminder that Queen Street seems to have partially re-opened between Bank and O'Connor streets, it's just not clear if it's one-way or not.

It's just a single lane, but traffic seems to be using it both east and west.

We're checking on this for you.

Another reminder that it's Winterlude.

That means weekend road closures, namely Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Preston Street will be closed to traffic on the weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Also Laurier Avenue from Elgin Street to Nicholas Street during the same time — as well as on Family Day, Feb. 19 — from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.