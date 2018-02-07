Good morning commuters!

Hey! There's going to be more snow today. Probably starting around 9 a.m.

Reset the rollover ticker to zero. Any guesses as to when we'll have our first?

There's been at least one a day and lately I've been ranting about the reason.

(It's speed).

Many of you have been weighing in with your thoughts on this. Most recently, Alison emailed me:

"I agree speed and driver attitude is the issue. I think part of the problem is all the people who have 4-wheel drive or trucks and think because they are driving these, they don't have to slow down and drive to the conditions.

I have had a 4X4 front wheel drive, am old enough to have started driving with rear wheel drive and have yet to roll my car or end up in the ditch in 40 years of driving.

Slow down when the roads are snow or ice-covered. Listen to the weather report and get up a few minutes early so you can take your time getting to work. Better to arrive a few minutes late than not to arrive at all."

J.P. sent me a photo.

"I read your comments on rollovers the other day and thought you might want to see this photo I just remembered I took the other day.

Around 8:25 a.m. on January 10, on Bilberry Drive, directly across from St. Matthew's High School, presumably a 40 km/h street."

(Submitted by J.P.)

Yup.

Well there's also good news, especially if you use Queen Street.

It's open again between Bank and O'Connor streets, one way eastbound, with two-way traffic permitted going to the parking garages.

Amazing. I might cry.

Have a good day!

