Good morning commuters!

Just a heads-ups, we're supposed to have snow Wednesday morning. I'll make sure to get a solid six-hour sleep tonight.

During Sunday night's overnight parking ban, officers laid 19 charges against private snow plow operators for a number of offences, including operating while unlicensed. Click here to find out whether the company you've hired is licensed.

Gatineau and Ottawa police's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will target improper use of seatbelts, including child seats, and red light running during the month of February.

Between 2012 and 2016, there were 170 collisions where the lack of or improper use of seatbelts resulted in 12 fatalities and 175 injuries.

Between 2012 and 2016, there were 3,766 collisions where a red light was ignored, resulting in 1,562 injuries and four fatalities.

I'm still getting your e-mails, related to my last-week rant about flipped vehicles. People have a variety of theories as to why it's happening so often.

Colin, however, thinks it's more likely just the nut behind the wheel. He writes, "Those who blame rollovers on anything else but the driver are just looking to move the blame. There is not a production model car in existence that is more prone to rollovers than any other.

"The root cause is the driver who may be speeding, distracted, inattentive or for a myriad of other reasons. In this day and age with 2WD, 4WD, AWD , traction control, antilock brakes and a host of other electronic aids to the driver then all they have to do is drive at the posted speed limit or lower if the weather and road conditions demand it, be attentive to what is going on around you and not on your phone and you will stay on all four heels, I can almost guarantee it!"

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.