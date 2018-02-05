Good morning! More than a bit snowy out there this morning — the back routes are pretty nasty still, but most of the major routes have had a decent amount of attention.

Still, expect a slower commute.

Last week I ranted a few times about the seemingly growing number of rollovers in this city and my position that speed and driver attitude is to blame.

Listeners have weighed in. Here's a few responses.

Anna writes, "I think the problem is the front wheel drive. I wish somebody would research this. I had a front wheel drive and 4 times, while driving very slowly, it totally started spinning. I could not control it.

"Once just as I left the garage, with the car in 100% condition, the car span out of control and I bumped a concrete pillar. I was lucky I didn't get hurt. I got rid of the car and bought a four wheel drive car."

Thomas says, "Hempstead is right. I often drive downtown from Orleans via Etienne Pkwy. I never go past 60km/h. I simply cannot afford the cost nor the time it takes to receive a ticket from the RCMP. I can have as many of 20 cars lined up tailgating me. Make my day suckers!

"By going 70 over those 10 klicks, you will save 113 seconds. My car is most fuel efficient at 2,000 rpm at 60kph."

Heather writes, "I drive over 100 kilometres a day for my work, and I have seen some stuff that just boggles the mind. What has me writing is the intersection of Borrioskane Road and Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven. This is a busy intersection with dedicated turning lanes.

"The issue is with left- turning drivers moving onto Strandherd Drive northbound. They have an absolute disregard for right of way. Reminder about the law: when turning left at an intersection, you may have a green light, but so does oncoming traffic. You must yield right of way to right-turning vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians crossing the road.

"I wish the police would set up shop at this intersection and see what I see. By the way, when I travel to Friendly Manitoba to visit family, I am blown away by the respectful speeds, car gap distances, care and concern. This angry aggressive culture is an Ottawa phenomenon."

Ian weighs in, "In respect to roll-overs, I suspect that frozen snowbanks are a contributing factor combined with speed. Remember that poor fellow who went over the guard rail at 416 & 417 a year or two ago?"

Gareth agrees, "Those frozen snowbanks are natures version of the ramps they use to flip cars in the movies. Hit one of those at 30 and you're on 2 wheels. 40 and over you go!"

