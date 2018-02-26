Good morning, commuters! Doug is out sick today.

Get ready for a cycle of slippery nights and mornings, and very splashy days this week.

In general, forecasted daytime highs are above 0 C, while overnight lows are expected to be below zero all week.

There were lots of twinkling blue and orange lights Monday morning as road crews laid out salt through Centretown.

Elgin Street is supposed to be back to full strength around Ottawa police headquarters on Catherine Street after work to repair a watermain break last week.

The O'Connor Street closure from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street is also in its last week. It's poised to reopen Friday, making it easier to get out of downtown.

Live blog

