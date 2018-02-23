Good morning commuters!

Well, it's going to be a pretty light commute — even though the freezing rain, which is expected mid-day, should make things unpleasant.

It's for that reason the school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa today. Schools remain open, but sporting events are also cancelled.

A reminder that a section of Elgin Street near the police station was reduced to one lane last night around 7 p.m. and will stay reduced until tonight. So, if you have been using Elgin to get out of downtown — in lieu of O'Connor — expect it to be a little different today.

Have a great day!

