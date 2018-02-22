Good morning commuters!

It's much colder today than yesterday, so many of those puddles are slippery spots. Definitely some dangerous places.

And holy crow, is there ever a lot of potholes.

Not just potholes, but outright trenches, craters and pits.

Send photos to me via @cbcotttraffic and I'll share them, but you should also call 311 because there are usually around a dozen city crews out filling them this time of year.

By the way, that makes those "pothole maps" you see this time of year more than a bit silly.

Something like trying to track the city's pigeons: here one minute, gone the next and a new one pops up elsewhere.

The best thing you can do, apart from calling 311 as mentioned, happens to also be the solution to most traffic problems:

Slow down.

The roads are a mess. They're not the same. So, don't drive them the same way.

Hardly anyone ever successfully gets the city to pay for vehicle damage.

Have a great day!

Live blog

