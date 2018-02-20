Good morning commuters!

What a difference a weekend makes. It's warm-ish and definitely wet.

In fact, we're in the midst of a rainfall warning.

If it were April, none of this would be a problem.

But it's February and the ground is still frozen, so expect some serious puddles out there.

Slow down and try not to splash pedestrians and cyclists.

Expect visibility to be a tad miserable on the highways.

And watch out for black ice. The group managing school buses in Renfrew County has cancelled buses for the day because of the risk of those sneaky slippery spots.

It will be 14 C by tonight … perhaps a golden opportunity to take my Christmas lights down.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.