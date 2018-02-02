Good morning commuters!

It's Groundhog Day, so that means if a worker comes out of the giant hole in Queen Street and sees his shadow, only six more months of LRT construction.

We have to do something about the daily rollovers, folks. Seriously, every single day.

Yesterday's happened right at the beginning of the afternoon commute on the eastbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway right before Island Park Drive.

For perspective, that's a 60 km/h zone on a scenic parkway approaching a major intersection.

The car was completely upside down.

ROLL-OVER COLLISION: One lane open each direction on the Sir JAM near Island Park. Slow on Island Park northbound, as well. Those leaving Tunney's should use Scott. #Otttraffic pic.twitter.com/CUJQOLuZKL — @cbcotttraffic

I've even seen this on a 40 km/h residential street in recent months. Another vehicle flipped into a tree beside the police station on Elgin Street.

Elgin Street!!!

Here's the thing. Like I tell my kids — sometimes rules are not punitive, they're helpful. Most of the time, actually.

The speed limits help you be more effective.

Everyone gets to Lincoln Fields more quickly going 60 km/h then they will if you try to go 80 km/h.

You're not the best driver on the road. The people around you aren't stupid.

This isn't your time to shine.

Don't try to make time … just get there. Chill.

Is this really the kind of world you want?

Some progress

Thank goodness police are out on the downtown Transitway in the afternoons now.

The difference? Well, Wednesday it took people 40-50 minutes to go from Kent Street to Elgin Street on Slater Street.

Yesterday, with police keeping cars out of the bus lane, nobody was blocking intersections and holding up buses on Slater Street.

Way more efficient, though not a full solution.

Here’s a look at Slater and Bronson. Police directing traffic due to detour on O’Connor #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/BlD0g3i2T3 — @matthewkupfer

Let's hope this continues for the final month of the O'Connor Street closure.

Finally … There was a fender-bender on Hawthorne Road involving a beer truck.

Twitter would have loved it if this had happened on Carling Avenue.

Have a great day and weekend.

(End rant).

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.