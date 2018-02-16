Good morning commuters!

It's still mild and certainly slippery on the back streets and sidewalks, but you can expect a quieter commute for a number of reasons.

First, it's Friday.

But it's also a PA day for public elementary and secondary students in Ottawa.

Monday is Family Day, so many folks in Ontario will be opting to make this an extra long weekend by taking today off too.

Everything's coming up you these next few days!

Unless, of course, your kids go to school in another board and you work in Gatineau or for the federal government, which means no day off for the adults on Monday.

At least it will be easy to get to work, right? You can pretend you're me!

Don't forget that it's the last weekend of Winterlude and Winterlude-related road closures.

Have a great day!

Live blog

