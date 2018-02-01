Good morning commuters!
What can I say? Yesterday was awful. One of the most ineffective afternoon commutes I've seen.
The reason for this was impatience, as much as snow.
Don't be a box blocker. If you can't get to the other side of the intersection, don't go in it.
If you can see lines on the highway, don't pretend there never have been any.
For example, yesterday callers were telling me people were pulling into the right-side on-ramps and using them as passing lanes -- but then just continuing to drive along the shoulder of the highway.
That's stupid. Come on.
The bus delays downtown were brutal, related to the blocked intersections, short light cycles and O'Connor Street being closed.
Guess what?
There's more snow today … this afternoon, in fact.
Good luck.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
