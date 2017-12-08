Good morning, commuters!

I wasn't here yesterday — I was driving up to the Valley to see my dad in hospital. Holy smokes, was it ever awful.

Leaving Ottawa, the HOV lanes weren't salted and it was collision city going up the hill to Eagleson. Coming back, I drove through a full-on snowstorm from Pembroke to Renfrew.

This morning Ottawa is colder than it was yesterday, so be on the lookout for patches of black ice. The westbound 174 was closed early this morning between Jeanne D'Arc and Montreal Road, something which police expect to have open — with lane reductions — in time for the morning rush. There was a serious single-vehicle collision there.

Have a great Friday!

