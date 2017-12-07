Good morning, Ottawa! It's Trevor Pritchard filling in for Doug Hempstead on the traffic desk today.
I'm already hearing from listeners about some difficult, snowy conditions early today, particularly near Arnprior, where one caller has described it as a "whiteout."
So if you're coming into Ottawa from points west of the city, take it easy.
In fact, in Ottawa it's currently a tale of two cities: in the west end near Kanata there's snow on the shoulders of Highway 417, while things are looking much clearer on the 174 through Orléans.
As for construction, nothing new to pass along, but remember that Montreal Road remains closed all week from Altha Street to L'Allemand Street as crews work on a sanitary sewer. That could slow things down through Vanier.
Live blog
