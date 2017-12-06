Good morning commuters!
Much drier out there this morning, but windy!
Now that the rain has stopped, crews can resume their work on the Aviation Parkway, which was cancelled yesterday due to the weather.
The westbound on-ramp leading to the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway from the Aviation Parkway toward downtown Ottawa will be narrowed today for asphalt work from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Gatineau Police Service and Ottawa Police Service's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) says it will focus on impaired driving and unsafe lane changes during the month of December. Between 2011 and 2015, there were 1,890 collisions involving impaired driving resulting in 13 fatalities and 813 injuries.
Between 2011 and 2015, there were 6,062 collisions caused by unsafe lane changes resulting in 655 injuries.
If you're curious about the progress crews are making with LRT construction, there will be an update given to city council and reporters on Friday.
Have a great day!
