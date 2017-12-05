Good morning commuters!

We dodged a bullet. When I got in my Jeep this morning at 4 a.m. it was raining and 6 C. That would have spelled trouble if the temperatures dropped. Still, it's a little wet out, so I would expect some spray-related slow downs and minor visibility issues on the highway.

There's going to be narrowed lanes on the Aviation Parkway today for asphalt repairs. The westbound on-ramp leading to the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway from the Aviation Parkway toward downtown Ottawa will be narrowed from 9 a.m, to noon, weather permitting. If crews decided it's too wet outside, the work will be postponed to Wednesday.

Flag persons will monitor the flow of traffic to ensure the safety of the work crew and motorists on this ramp during the work.

Elsewhere, the Chaudière Bridge was closed overnight for construction. The same thing happens tonight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Have a great day!

