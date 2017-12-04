Good morning commuters!

It's that perilous time of year when you have to drive behind someone with a tree strapped to their roof. I saw a bunch of those yesterday — one passed me on the 417 going at least 125 km/h. That's a lot to ask of baling twine.

There's new roadwork this week on Montreal Road in Vanier, at Altha Avenue, which is just east of the Jean Coutu. The city's website suggests Montreal Road will be closed there. If that's accurate, it would definitely be problematic.

Have a great week!

