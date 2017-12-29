Good morning commuters!

Another long weekend. A darned cold one, as well.

Same as yesterday, the roads are slippery with a film of black ice. It's simply too cold for road salt to be effective, so adjust your speed accordingly.

I expect light traffic volumes again today, which will probably be the case until Tuesday.

My live traffic reports will be a bit different today, as both Ottawa Morning and All In A Day are broadcasting provincewide.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.