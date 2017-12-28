Good morning commuters!

It's not nice out there this morning. Bloody cold and crunchy.

I expect the morning commute will be light, with many folks still on vacation and students off school.

Much like yesterday, it will be midday before things get busier and people decide to brave the cold in an effort to use their Christmas gift cards.

Good luck!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.