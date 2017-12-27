Good morning commuters! Lucky us, right?

This bites. It's bloody cold this morning. That said, at least one of my colleagues biked to work in this. He says it was just his eyeballs in danger of freezing because he was bundled up well.

I expect traffic to be light this morning, of course, because many folks are still enjoying some time off this week. It will be busy around the shopping centres, though.

Yesterday, I had to pick up my older daughter from Tanger. Madness. Lots of angry people looking for a place to park, quick on the horn. Maybe I'd rather be at work after all.

Have a great day!

